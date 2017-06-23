Kendra Wilkinson has been broadcasting her life onto TV screens across America since 2005.

The California native got her start as one of Hugh Hefner’s girlfriends on “The Girls Next Door” and later landed her own reality series “Kendra” and “Kendra on Top” after she split from the Playboy founder.

Now 32, Wilkinson thinks one of the reasons she’s maintained her reality TV stardom is because fans know she’s “real.”

“That’s why Kendra is still in the game,” Wilkinson told Fox News. “I’m trusted…[my fans] know I’m real. They know this is a real story. They know this is a real journey.”

She admitted her need to share her life with the world is “a little bit of an addiction.” At times, she finds herself asking “Where are the cameras?” when she’s going through a rough patch.

“I love it,” she said. “I feel like I was born with this feeling of wanting to do this.”

However, when WE tv approached her to be on “Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition,” she was hesitant to come aboard.

“There’s been plenty of hard decision to make in my life but this decision to go into family therapy with my mom was the toughest decision yet,” she told us. Wilkinson eventually agreed and viewers have been watching the mom and daughter duke it out on the reality show.

Kendra already had experience on the WE tv series when she and her husband, Hank Baskett, worked out their marital issues in 2015.

“Hank and I went through huge marriage crisis…Now looking back, it’s something that we needed to go through to get to where we’re at now,” she said.

One thing that got Wilkinson through her marriage crisis was her faith.

“I’m very strong and faithful and I know everything is going to be OK at the end of they day,” she said. “I’ve been through it all. Everything that you’ve imagined.”

The reality star also reflected on her time in the Playboy Mansion and as a centerfold for Hefner’s magazine. She criticized Playboy for removing nudity from their pages — and praised them for adding it back.

“I think that Playboy made a mistake by taking the nudity out because we’re going into a different world now of freedom for women and it was weird when they did that at that timing,” she said. “[Women are] breaking down walls; we’re breaking down a massive amount of walls right now… so for them to put clothes on right now so that’s a mistake. I think they caught on to that mistake.”

One mistake that Wilkinson wanted to correct was she seemingly endorsed Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election.

Wilkinson said she was asked on a TV show her feelings about Trump the day he announced he was running.

“They’re like, ‘What do you think of Trump?’ And I was like, ‘I love him! He’s great! I love him,’ because I met him and I thought he was really nice and so I just went off of what I know because I’m not into politics,” she explained.

She was surprised to later learn her fans took that to mean she was voting for him, but in reality, she wasn’t supporting Trump or Hillary Clinton.

“I’m actually a huge conspiracy theorist,” she revealed. “Huge, huge! But I also believe everyone has the right to their own opinion.”

