Kendra Wilkinson celebrated her eight-year anniversary with husband Hank Baskett on Tuesday, but the former Playboy Playmate admitted staying faithful hasn’t always been easy.

“At the end of the day, the downside of being married is the temptation all around,” she told In Touch. “You know, the sexual temptations. I am not going to lie — I am a sexual person. I am a 32-year-old person, and sometimes the temptation calls. My fantasies are very strong, let’s just leave it like that.”

The mother of two is currently living without the 34-year-old retired wide receiver, who is in Los Angeles. Wilkinson is starring in a stage production of “Sex Tips for a Straight Women From a Gay Man” in Las Vegas.

“It was hard for Hank to accept, because it meant I would move away from my family for four months,” she admitted.

The couple share a 7-year-old son and a 3-year-old daughter.

While Wilkinson insisted the family will survive, she added, “We have already threatened divorce probably five times.” But life Sin City does have perks for the couple.

“Since I’ve been doing this play, I’ve actually had this amazing, fun, long-distance relationship with my husband,” she said. “I am doing a lot of Skype and FaceTime sex with Hank. I don’t give a s—t [if it gets out] and people see it!”

Wilkinson previously told Fox News the couple were on “Marriage Boot Camp” in 2015 to work out their marital issues.

“Hank and I went through a huge marriage crisis… Now looking back, it’s something that we needed to go through to get to where we’re at now,” she said.

Wilkinson credited her faith to help her cope with their disputes.

“I’m very strong and faithful and I know everything is going to be OK at the end of the day,” she said. “I’ve been through it all. Everything that you’ve imagined.”