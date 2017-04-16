Ian Kennedy is excited for where the Royals can be if they keep playing like they did in their sweep over the Angels.

More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos WATCH: Mondesi makes acrobatic catch in Royals’ win over Angels Danny Duffy praises his defense after dominant outing Yost says Mondesi ‘looks like he’s starting to get more and more comfortable’ Cain says Royals will be ‘just fine’ if they drive balls to all fields Vargas feeling great after back-to-back solid outings for Royals Yost on Vargas’ outing: ‘Awesome. … He was unbelievably good’ More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos