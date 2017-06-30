Kenny Perry shoots 6-under to tie for lead at U.S. Senior Open

Kenny Perry made the biggest splash on Day 2 of the U.S. Senior Open, shooting a 6-under 64 to pull into a tie with Kirk Triplett for the lead with two rounds to go.

Perry’s was the best round on another low-scoring day at Salem Country Club. Triplett shot a 3-under 67 to follow up his amazing 8-under 62 in Thursday’s opening round.

Perry and Triplett’s 11-under par scores are tied for the best ever after two rounds at this tournament. They hold a two-shot lead over Doug Garwood, in third at 9-under.

Senior leaderboard fixture Bernhard Langer shot a 5-under 65 and was tied with Scott Verplank in fourth at 8-under. Four players, including Tom Lehman and Fred Couples, were at 7-under. Check out the full leaderboard here.

The second-round hasn’t quite finished up — a handful of players were still on the course when play was halted due to an approaching storm. Joe Durant — at 7-under and playing his final hole of the day — was the only player among the leaders not yet in the clubhouse at the time. Those players will finish their rounds Saturday morning.

Third-round coverage airs Saturday on FOX, from 1-6 p.m. ET.