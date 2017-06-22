Kenny Saief gets FIFA OK to change to US from Israel

CHICAGO (AP) Midfielder Kenny Saief has been given permission by FIFA to change his national team affiliation to the United States from Israel.

The announcement was made by the U.S. Soccer Federation on Thursday.

A 23-year-old from Panama City, Florida, Saief played for Israel’s under-19 and under-21 teams. He has been with the Belgian club Kent since the 2014-15 season.

Saeif is on the U.S.’s 40-man preliminary roster for next month’s CONCACAF Gold Cup. The 23-man final roster is to be announced Sunday.