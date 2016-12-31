Kent scores 30, James Madison tops Drexel in CAA opener

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) Jackson Kent scored a career-high 30 points on 12-of-17 shooting and James Madison defeated Drexel 78-67 on Saturday in a Colonial Athletic Association opener.

Paulius Satkus added 14 points and Joey McLean 13 for the Dukes (3-11), who shot 61 percent in the second half and finished a season-best 55.6 percent (30 of 54) from the field.

Miles Overton had 14 points off the bench for the Dragons (6-8), Sammy Mojica and Kurk Lee added 13 apiece and Rodney Williams had 12 points and 11 rebounds. Drexel had 21 turnovers that James Madison turned into 22 points and the Dragons were outscored 46-20 in the paint.

Drexel was within seven with six minutes to go before Shakir Brown had a 3-point play and Satkus and Kent scored inside to push the lead to 14 less than a minute later and the Dragons never got closer than 11 the rest of the way.