Kentucky Basketball: Akhator Named SEC Player of the Week

Kentucky Basketball: Evelyn Akhator was named SEC Player of the Week following her game-winning free throws and 20th career double-double versus Washington State

Kentucky Women’s Basketball senior Evelyn Akhator was named SEC Player of the Week following her 20th career double-double and game-winning free throws against Washington State. The award marked the second conference Player of the Week honor for Akhator this season. She was also named SEC Player of the Week by CollegeSportsMadness.com, also for the second time this season.

Akhator went 5 of 11 from the field and 9 of 12 from the free throw line, including two clutch makes to give Kentucky the lead, 69-67, with 42 seconds remaining in the game, giving the Cats the win. For the night, Akhator scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, giving her seven double-doubles on the season.

Akhator is also averaging a double-double for the season, with 14.3 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. The Lagos, Nigeria native ranks in the top three in the conference, and top 25 nationally, in total rebounds and rebound average per game.

The Kentucky Women, currently ranked No. 17 in the country, return to action Dec. 29 when they head to Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, NC, to take on the 15th-ranked Duke Blue Devils. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 PM EST.

