Kentucky Basketball: Pros and Cons of The One and Done

John Calipari has been the poster boy for the “one-and-done” phenomenon of college basketball.

Kentucky Basketball has been the undisputed king of the one and done movement that is sweeping the college basketball nation. John Calipari spends his time recruiting the best prep players. In hopes of repeating his success as NCAA Champion in 2012, Calipari embraces the movement by pulling top talent to Lexington on a yearly basis.

Reloading the roster with freshman expected to play right away is difficult to do. With Kentucky Basketball, the standard is set. Success is immenent in the eyes of the Big Blue Nation.

The Good

John Calipari has set the standard for recruiting in college basketball. In 2009/2010, Kentucky had the nation in awe of the talent on their roster. John wall, Demarcus Cousins, Eric Bledsoe, and Daniel Orton highlighted the first recruiting class for Cal at Kentucky. Each of those players were drafted in the following NBA Draft. John Wall was the consensus overall No. 1 pick of the Washington Wizards. Demarcus Cousins is arguably one of the top big men in the NBA. Eric Bledsoe is a very underrated point guard for the Phoenix Suns.

Other notable freshman that were drafted after just one year include Anthony Davis, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Julius Randle, Karl Anthony-Towns and Devin Booker.

The one and done situation is good for players whose talent is certainly ready for the NBA. Kentucky Basketball has allowed many players in the last 7 seasons to fulfill a dream. They are able to support their family by playing the game they love.

No one should question a decision made by an 18 year old kid that is NBA ready to leave school and get paid to play. Kentucky has offered these types of players the opportunity for a fast track to the pros. Don’t expect this to change as long as John Calipari is at the helm.

The Bad

Unfortunately, Kentucky Basketball fans are selfish and want championships. As all fan bases should feel, winning National Titles should be the expectation each new season. At Kentucky, John Calipari delivered the program’s eighth NCAA National Title in 2012 while riding the coat tails of eventual No. 1 pick, Anthony Davis. The star freshman forward was the ultimate defender. Davis finished the season as the Naismith and Wooden Award winner as the best player in College Basketball.

In addition to the 2012 Title, Calipari has been to 4 Final Fours. To most schools, a Final Four appearance would mean a successful season, but the Big Blue Nation is greedy. We want championships. And as of now, the one and done situation isn’t getting us there.

Kentucky Basketball has had to deal with lack of experience. That is always the knock on Calipari’s teams. Young players with little to no college experience makes it hard to compete against veteran teams led by seniors. Could this be one of the reasons Kentucky doesn’t have their ninth and tenth National Titles?

If Kentucky Basketball Doesn’t Do It, Everyone Else Will

Anyone could understand the frustration of Cats fans when they reload with all of this talent each year and not winning championships. The thing is, Kentucky cannot stop recruiting the top players because other schools will. If John Calipari doesn’t get the top point guard prospect, Coach K will snag him up. If Kentucky doesn’t try to get the top Center, Bill Self at Kansas will surely take him.

College basketball has changed. Things are different now. The game is played differently and the talent is better than ever before. Until there is a rule limiting freshman college basketball players to enter the draft, you can bet there is a Kentucky player taken in the lottery from here on out.

