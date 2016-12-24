Kentucky Basketball: UK Lands 5-Star Recruit Jarred Vanderbilt

Kentucky Basketball: UK lands five-star recruit Jarred Vanderbilt, adding a versatile, skilled athlete to the already No. 1 ranked 2017 recruiting class

Kentucky Basketball’s 2017 recruiting class, already ranked No. 1 in the country, just got another big boost with the commitment from five-star power forward Jarred Vanderbilt.

Kentucky’s 2017 Recruiting Class

Vanderbilt is a 6-8, 200-pound, versatile forward out of Victory Prep Academy in Houston, TX. Currently ranked as the No. 4 power forward in the country by ESPN, scouts have described the big, fluid left-hander as possessing a skill set reminiscent of a young Lamar Odom.

As such, Vanderbilt will likely be interchangeable at the 3- and 4-spot in Kentucky’s lineup, joining as the third post player in a class that has Big Blue Nation excited about next year’s potential. With Bam Adebayo likely gone to the NBA, along with a graduating Derek Willis, there will be room in the paint for the Cats next season. Wenyen Gabriel will possibly return, giving the Cats even more depth.

Joining Vanderbilt in the 2017 class are what Kentucky coach John Calipari hopes will be two premier bigs. Nick Richards is the No. 5 center in the country, a 6-11, 250-pound bruiser from Queens, NY. Meanwhile, P.J. Washington is a 6-8, 225-pound power forward from Findlay College Prep in Las Vegas. Washington is the No. 2 rated power forward in the class.

Add point guards Quade Green (No. 3) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (No. 10), and Kentucky potentially has a complete glass similar to this year’s team in that it would have talent at each of the five positions.

With De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, Isaiah Briscoe likely all gone to the NBA as well, with this incoming class, once again Calipari is not rebuilding, but reloading.

