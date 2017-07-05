Kentucky horses spooked by fireworks break through fences

Horse owners in Kentucky said some of their mares broke through stable fences after being scared by fireworks launched nearby on Saturday.

Aloha Team Farms in Shelby County owns 68 horses that are kept on their property, WDRB reported. On Saturday night, while a few colts were grazing on the land, fireworks were launched nearby, spooking the horses. The foals ran and crashed into the stables and fences.

“They took off running,” Wendy Winstead, owner of the farm, told the news station. “I had mares and foals screaming like they were being terrorized.”

Two horses inside the barn also tried to break out due to the loud, unexpected noise.

None of the horses suffered any serious injuries during the incident.

Winstead said she is afraid that some of the horses may experience miscarriages because of the stress they endured.

“We run fan, radios, TVs everything we can to muddle the sound,” Winstead said.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said there is not much police can do to stop the firecrackers from being set off since it is not illegal.

“Our hands are tied with the situation,” Deputy Gena Johnson said. “I would hope that neighbors would be considerate of others.”

A few horse trainers and owners are planning on beginning a petition to Kentucky Senate to stop large fireworks from being launched in Shelby County as well as near any horse farms.

