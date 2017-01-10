Kenya arrests 2 suspects accused of plotting Nairobi attack

Kenyan police say they have arrested two suspects accused of planning an attack in the capital, Nairobi.

Police spokesman George Kinoti gave to details of the alleged plot.

He said in a statement Tuesday that Abdulafatah Nur Ali was arrested in Nairobi with a fraudulent national identity card and refugee certificate, and that Farah Shaleh Aden was arrested in Garissa.

Kenya has seen attacks by Somali extremist group al-Shabab, which has vowed retribution on the country for sending troops in 2011 to Somalia to fight the militants. Al-Shabab has been waging an insurgency against Somalia’s weak government.