Kenya court cancels election ballot contract for Dubai firm

Kenya’s High Court has cancelled a contract issued to a Dubai-based firm to print ballot papers for next month’s presidential election following an opposition petition.

A three-judge panel said Friday there was no public participation in the choice of the firm and the electoral commission did not follow procurement rules. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission had argued there isn’t enough time to issue the contract to another firm. The judges disagreed.

Kenya’s opposition has claimed that the contract issued to Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing was acquired illegally.

The National Super Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of influencing the awarding of the contract. Odinga claims the firm is colluding with the president to print extra ballot papers for electoral fraud. Kenyatta denies the claims.