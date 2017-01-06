Kenya Senate OKs electoral law changes amid fears of rigging

Kenya’s Senate has approved amendments to election laws that would allow manual counting of ballot results, which the opposition calls a back door to rigging this year’s presidential vote.

Incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta is running again for the August election. Kenyatta is now expected to sign the amendment bill into law.

This East African nation attempted to digitize the 2013 general elections in an effort to prevent the vote-rigging in 2007 that sparked violence killing more than 1,000 people.

But voter identification kits to scan people’s fingers didn’t work properly and a server handling voting results crashed mysteriously, resulting in the 2013 process being completed manually.