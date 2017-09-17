Kenya’s opposition leader Raila Odinga says the coalition he leads will hold nationwide campaigns to push for reforms of the electoral commission before the fresh presidential elections next month.

Odinga has maintained he will not participate in the new election ordered by the Supreme Court when it nullified President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election without reforms of the electoral commission. One of the reforms he wants is the removal of a dozen top officials he accuses of electoral fraud. The electoral commission has set Oct 17 for the repeat election.

Odinga said Sunday those who perpetrated the illegalities and irregularities in the nullified election remain in place, “claiming readiness to conduct another election.”

President Uhuru Kenyatta said the electoral commission should not be changed and even warned the judiciary from interfering.