Kenyan Drake Embarrasses Bills Again With 45-Yard Touchdown (Video)

The Miami Dolphins rushing attack embarrassed the Buffalo Bills a second time, the sequel coming courtesy of an insane Kenyan Drake 45-yard score.

With over 200 yards rushing from Jay Ajayi in the Miami Dolphins’ first matchup with the Buffalo Bills, it only made sense that they would look to run early and often in the rematch in Week 16. They did so, getting on the board with a monster Ajayi touchdown run with two broken tackles. Kenyan Drake must have felt left out, though, so he had to show up his backfield mate a bit.

Just like Ajayi’s touchdown run, the play-call for the hand-off to Drake saw him go into the interior of the line. As the Bills got a bit of pressure up through those gaps and to the left, though, Drake had to improvise. He did so by rolling out of the trenches, looking like a quarterback running a bootleg.

Off of the rare running back bootleg, Drake then turned out the afterburners. He beat the Bills defense to the edge to get to the sideline and then could not be caught as he hit top gear. In the end, he scampered 45 yards for an absolutely absurd touchdown:

Can we go ahead and safely say that Buffalo can’t handle the Dolphins’ rushing attack?

Drake probably should have been tackled around the line of scrimmage. So for him to somehow get out of that and then take that wide rollout to the right side is insane. The fact that he was then able to outrun everyone on the sideline is just icing on the cake. With both backs running the ball like that in Week 16, that’s a recipe for a bad time if you’re the Bills.

More from NFL Spin Zone

This article originally appeared on