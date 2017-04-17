Kenyans have a banner day at the Boston Marathon

Patriots Day? It was more like Kenyan Day at the Boston Marathon.

But it wasn’t a bad day to be an American, either.

Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat — both making their Boston debuts — ran to victory in Monday’s 121st running of the race.

Kirui outran Galen Rupp of the U.S. to take the men’s race in an official time of 2 hours, 9 minutes, 37 seconds. Rupp, also running his first Boston, trailed by 21 seconds.

Kiplagat opened up a big lead heading into the dreaded Newton hills, and won in an official 2 hours, 21 minutes, 52 seconds.

But Jordan Hasay, racing her first ever marathon, finished third, and fellow American Desi Linden was fourth.