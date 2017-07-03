MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Max Kepler tied a career high with four hits, including a home run, Adalberto Mejia earned his third straight win and the Minnesota Twins beat the Los Angeles Angels 9-5 Monday night.

Joe Mauer also homered and Miguel Sano had three hits for Minnesota, which won for just the third time in nine games.

Mejia (4-3) allowed nine hits and three earned runs in seven innings. He’s given up five earned runs in 22 1/3 innings over his past four starts after allowing eight in a June 12 start. His ERA has dropped from 5.53 to 4.32 in that span.

Luis Valbuena and Martin Maldonado homered and Andrelton Simmons had three hits for Los Angeles, which has lost four of five.

