Kerry defends US role in UN's Israel censure amid backlash

A defiant Secretary of State John Kerry on Wednesday defended the U.S. decision allowing the U.N. Security Council to formally condemn Israeli settlements last week, saying the Obama administration did so in the interest of a “just and lasting” peace – even as Israeli officials describe the move as a betrayal.

During a farewell speech at the State Department, Kerry explained the decision in his most extensive terms yet. The U.S. abstention on the resolution calling Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem a violation of international law allowed the measure to pass – and has sent the already-turbulent relationship between the Obama and Netanyahu governments into its rockiest stretch yet,

Kerry said a two-state solution remains the only way to a “just and lasting peace,” and warned “that future is now in jeopardy.”

He said the U.S. could not “in good conscience” stand in the way of a resolution he said makes clear “both sides must act now to preserve the possibility of peace.”

“Friends need to tell each other the hard truths, and friendships require mutual respect,” Kerry said. He said the U.S. “did in fact vote in accordance with our values.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the U.S. abstention that allowed the U.N. resolution to pass as an “ambush,” and his government has gone on to accuse the U.S. of playing a hand in orchestrating the vote.

The Israeli government, meanwhile, has turned to President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming administration for support, openly saying they look forward to working with the next president amid fraying ties with the outgoing administration

In the hours before Kerry’s speech, the Netanyahu government took another shot at the U.S., with Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan calling Kerry’s speech a “pathetic step.”

He told Israel Army Radio that “Kerry’s intention is to chain President-elect Trump.”

The White House has pushed back on claims that the Obama administration helped craft and push the resolution – and on Wednesday morning, denied another report in Egyptian media claiming Kerry and National Security Adviser Susan Rice discussed the U.N. resolution with a top Palestinian official nearly two weeks before Friday’s Security Council vote.

Ned Price, spokesman for the U.S. National Security Council, called the reports a “fabrication” and said the “meeting never occurred.”

The State Department’s own website reflects that Kerry was scheduled for a meeting with the Palestinian official at the State Department on Dec. 12, around the time of the reported discussions. The official website, however, offers no details on what was discussed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.