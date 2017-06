Authorities in Botswana say former president Ketumile Masire has died at the age of 91 after an illness.

The government of Botswana on Friday posted a statement from Masire’s family on Facebook that says he died “peacefully” at a hospital in Gaborone, the country’s capital, on Thursday night.

Masire was Botswana’s second president after independence in 1966, and was in office from 1980 to 1998.