Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash breaks down Tuesday’s win over the Pirates, giving credit to Alex Cobb for his dominant start.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Kevin Cash: Alex Cobb was dominating tonight
15 mins ago
Adeiny Hechavarria ‘already feeling at home’ with Rays
15 mins ago
HIGHLIGHT: Marlins 6 Mets 3
15 mins ago
WATCH: Adeiny Hechavarria’s first play for the Rays was a special one
15 mins ago
J.T. Riddle takes over at shortstop
3 hours ago
Rays excited to bring new SS Adeiny Hechavarria into the fold
4 hours ago