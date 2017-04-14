Kevin Cash impressed by how Rays bounced back after sweep

Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash breaks down the win over the Red Sox and how it was good to see how the team bounced back after being swept in New York.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos Goran Dragic says the Heat need to improve ball movement Erik Spoelstra on playoff chase: ‘I love our guys going through this right now’ Full Timeout: Miami Heat’s Tyler Johnson Rays’ Jake Odorizzi vs. Yankees’ CC Sabathia on Tuesday Florida Midday Minute: Rays, Magic, Lightning in action Tuesday Mackenzie Weegar on first NHL game: ‘Everybody made me feel really comfortable out there’ More FOX Sports Florida Videos