Kevin Cash impressed with Adeiny Hechavarria’s play at short

Kevin Cash impressed with Adeiny Hechavarria&#039;s play at short

By news@wgmd.com
21

Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash breaks down Saturday’s victory, saying Alex Cobb and the team’s defense stepped up in a big way.

