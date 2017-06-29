Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash breaks down Thursday’s loss to the Pirates, saying the Pirates just pitched a bit better and hit a bit better than the Rays.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Chris Archer: I wish I could have executed a couple pitches better
Just now
Kevin Cash: It wasn’t a lack of effort, we just got beat
Just now
WATCH: Adam Kolarek makes MLB debut with sharp 1 13 innings
15 mins ago
WATCH: Stanton beats the throw at the plate
15 mins ago
Yzerman excited by potential he sees at Lightning’s development camp
5 hours ago
Jose Urena takes the hill as Marlins close out homestand
6 hours ago