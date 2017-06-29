Kevin Cash: It wasn’t a lack of effort, we just got beat

Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash breaks down Thursday’s loss to the Pirates, saying the Pirates just pitched a bit better and hit a bit better than the Rays.

