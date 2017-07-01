Kevin Cash on big win: &#039;It was kinda nice to not have a nail-biter&#039;

By news@wgmd.com -
25

Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash reacts to Saturday’s win over the Baltimore Orioles.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

Logan Morrison: 'You just wanna be the best player you can be'

Logan Morrison: ‘You just wanna be the best player you can be’

15 mins ago

HIGHLIGHTS: Morrison and Souza Jr. smack back to back home runs

HIGHLIGHTS: Morrison and Souza Jr. smack back to back home runs

15 mins ago

Dale Tallon- Florida Panthers press conference (Part 1)

Dale Tallon- Florida Panthers press conference (Part 1)

3 hours ago

Dale Tallon- Florida Panthers press conference (Part 2)

Dale Tallon- Florida Panthers press conference (Part 2)

3 hours ago

Tom Koehler back in action for Marlins against Brewers

Tom Koehler back in action for Marlins against Brewers

20 hours ago

Don Mattingly: We didn't swing the bats as well as we could have

Don Mattingly: We didn’t swing the bats as well as we could have

21 hours ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR