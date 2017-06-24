Kevin Cash says Orioles did a nice job of quieting Rays&#039; bats

By news@wgmd.com -
5

Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash breaks down the 8-3 loss against the Orioles Saturday afternoon.

More  FOX Sports Florida  Videos

WATCH: Rays go back-to-back Saturday afternoon

WATCH: Rays go back-to-back Saturday afternoon

15 mins ago

Jonathan Isaac and Wesley Iwundu - Orlando Magic press conference (Part 2)

Jonathan Isaac and Wesley Iwundu – Orlando Magic press conference (Part 2)

3 hours ago

Jonathan Isaac and Wesley Iwundu - Orlando Magic press conference (Part 1)

Jonathan Isaac and Wesley Iwundu – Orlando Magic press conference (Part 1)

3 hours ago

Marlins turn to Nicolino in game 3 of series vs. Cubs

Marlins turn to Nicolino in game 3 of series vs. Cubs

10 hours ago

WATCH: Logan Morrison connects for his 22nd home run of the season

WATCH: Logan Morrison connects for his 22nd home run of the season

20 hours ago

Shane Peterson: 'It's not only great to be up here, but winning too'

Shane Peterson: ‘It’s not only great to be up here, but winning too’

20 hours ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR