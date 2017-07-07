Kevin Cash: We have faith Odorizzi will figure it out

By news@wgmd.com -
11

Kevin Cash breaks down Friday’s loss to the Red Sox, saying starter Jake Odorizzi just didn’t have it but that they are confident he’ll find his way.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

Kevin Cash: We have faith Odorizzi will figure it out

Kevin Cash: We have faith Odorizzi will figure it out

Just now

Jake Odorizzi says he felt good early, but things got away from him

Jake Odorizzi says he felt good early, but things got away from him

15 mins ago

WATCH: Steven Souza Jr. crushes one to dead center for a solo HR

WATCH: Steven Souza Jr. crushes one to dead center for a solo HR

15 mins ago

Jessica Blaylock treks around All-Star Fan Fest

Jessica Blaylock treks around All-Star Fan Fest

1 hr ago

Rays' first-round pick Brendan McKay stops by the Trop

Rays’ first-round pick Brendan McKay stops by the Trop

4 hours ago

Rays' righty Chris Archer added to AL All-Star team

Rays’ righty Chris Archer added to AL All-Star team

4 hours ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR