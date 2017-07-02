Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash breaks down Sunday’s loss to the Orioles, saying the loss stings but it is still good to get a series victory.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Kevin Cash: You have to tip your cap to Kevin Gausman
15 mins ago
WATCH: Alex Cobb makes a sprawling grab off the mound
15 mins ago
Rays look to sweep Orioles at Camden Yards
5 hours ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Morrison and Souza Jr. smack back to back home runs
19 hours ago
Logan Morrison: ‘You just wanna be the best player you can be’
19 hours ago
Kevin Cash on big win: ‘It was kinda nice to not have a nail-biter’
19 hours ago