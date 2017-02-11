Kevin Durant got in Andre Roberson’s face after a foul during his first game back in Oklahoma City against the Thunder Saturday night.

Though the Golden State Warriors held a 23-point advantage heading into the break of Kevin Durant’s first game back in Oklahoma City, the Thunder were able to make things a little more competitive in the second half.

Well, from the pure entertainment standpoint, at least.

Though the Thunder trailed by 18 with less than two minutes to play in the third quarter, tempers flared when Kevin Durant drove to the basket and was fouled by Andre Roberson.

KD got up from a hard foul and the two exchanged words. It’s hard to tell what was said between the two former teammates, but before you could blink, the two were in each other’s faces, locking horns and exchanging more words:

This incident happened just moments after a Russell Westbrook assist led to him and KD talking smack, with Westbrook telling his former MVP, “I’m coming!” The Thunder were still down by double-digits at that point, and they trailed by 18 heading into the fourth quarter, but OKC had gotten tired of KD enjoying such a cupcake night and decided to do something about it.

Russ started things by getting under KD’s skin, and then Roberson’s physical foul and trash talk had Durant in his former teammate’s face.

Midway through the fourth quarter, OKC had trimmed the lead down to 13 points, trying to keep the crowd’s hopes of a comeback victory alive.

However, even if the Warriors hold on for another double-digit win over the Thunder, this was perhaps the NBA’s most entertaining blowout of the season.

