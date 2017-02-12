Kevin Durant does what he wants in win over Thunder

The Golden State Warriors blew the Oklahoma City Thunder out in Kevin Durant’s return to a cupcake-infested Chesapeake Energy Arena.

The Golden State Warriors just completed one game out of 82 that they’ll play this season. They came away with another resounding victory that will be added to the win column. It’s, technically, just another game.

Of course, in actuality, it was anything but. The Warriors visited the Oklahoma City Thunder for the first time since Klay Thompson lit them up in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals. The playoffs were the last thing on anyone’s mind.

The storyline tonight was about Kevin Durant’s return to OKC. After spending 8 years with the Thunder, he left them last July to join Golden State. He defeated them twice at Oracle Arena this year, but this was his highly anticipated game in his former home.

Durant hit his first shot of the night, but he got off to a slow start. He was just 2/8 in the first quarter and the crowd let him know it. Every time he touched the ball, the packed Chesapeake Energy Arena rained down boos. They chanted” cupcake” and held their silly signs proudly.

Early on, OKC had an expected burst of energy. They went toe-to-toe with Golden State early on. It was only a six point game at the end of the first.

The Warriors then pulled away, despite Russell Westbrook’s best efforts. He showed some of the things that made him and Durant such an incredible duo, scoring 47 points, grabbing 11 rebounds, and dishing out 8 assists. He also did the things that pushed him away, like shooting 30 percent from three and turning the ball over 11 times.

After pretending like the other person didn’t exist for the other two matchups, Durant and Westbrook finally interacted. As the two teams returned to their respective benches for a timeout, Westbrook turned to his former teammate and told him “I’m coming.” KD told the point guard that he was still going to lose.

Later, Durant and Andre Roberson came together. After the Thunder wingman fouled KD, Roberson said something to him. Durant took exception and turned around. The two players came together and butted heads.

The Thunder found some energy again and brought the 20+ lead down to just 12. Westbrook and the rest of the team were trying to pull off the upset in front of their fans. Ultimately, it wasn’t enough.

The Warriors have too much firepower for them. They ended up blowing the game wide open again. The Thunder fans that yelled about loyalty left early because they didn’t want to see their team get finished off by Durant and co.

After the game, Draymond Green and Stephen Curry trolled OKC’s heckling approach and wore the cupcake shirts that the fans printed. It was just another “L” among the many that Westbrook and the Thunder took tonight.

