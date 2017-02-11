Kevin Durant hires additional security for OKC game

Kevin Durant is hiring additional security for his visit to his former team, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In a move surprising to some but expected by many, Kevin Durant hired additional security to accompany him to Oklahoma City for the Warriors game there Saturday night.

Durant and the Golden State Warriors face his former team, the Thunder. This will be Durant’s first visit home in a non-OKC uniform. While Durant has clearly moved past his free agency decision, many fans have not. With Durant hiring security, he doesn’t just expect boos. Durant is taking precautions and attempting to expect the unexpected.

A heightened armed security team has been procured, tripling the normal amount of security personnel the Warriors typically travel with, league sources told ESPN. During what is expected to be an emotionally charged, contentious scene at Chesapeake Energy Arena, Kleiman — who orchestrated Durant’s free-agent meetings in The Hamptons last offseason — will sit next to Durant’s mother, Wanda, sources said. A group of security officials will be strictly assigned to ensure they are supervised and protected throughout the game, sources said.

Although Durant is keenly aware of the emotionally charged atmosphere, it won’t stop him from venturing out.

The Warriors will not have a shootaround, being that it’s the second game of a back-to-back. However, Durant “won’t be locked in his hotel room,” a source said. He plans to venture out into the city to a certain extent, though how much is unknown.

If additional security is warranted for a basketball player, then maybe some fans priorities are out of order. It’s one thing to say Durant is weak, another to say he’s a traitor. Those are typical sports emotions and behaviors from fans. But for Durant to hire more security is a sign that maybe OKC fans are going over their heads.

