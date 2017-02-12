Kevin Durant Returns to OKC – The Real Reason Thunder Fans Were So Upset

Golden St. Warriors star Kevin Durant returned to Oklahoma City to loud boos and jeers. We know why.

On Saturday night, former Texas Longhorns basketball guard Kevin Durant played in Oklahoma City for the first time since leaving the Thunder for the Golden State Warriors in the off-season.

Thunder fans were loud and into the game, which the Warriors won 130-114. Durant was taunted, chanted at, booed, and confronted by his former Thunder teammates. It was a callback to the first time LeBron James returned to Cleveland as a member of the Miami Heat.

Durant took it in stride finishing with 34 points and 9 rebounds to lead the Warriors in both categories.

The response from OKC fans was expected. And, it was rather interesting timing that the current Longhorns basketball team played in Oklahoma against Ok. State on the same day.

OKC Fans Had Reasons To Be Mad at Kevin Durant

We understand what the national narrative is for why OKC fans were so upset with Kevin Durant on Saturday night. It’s a classic situation where a star player who played for one franchise his entire career leaves for another team – an already loaded team – and then returns to play against his former team. It’s painful to see that player in a different uniform. There’s a sense of betrayal and disrespect. And, anger over that player’s decision builds for months.

There is certainly a lot to that in Durant’s case. But, this one is different. It’s Oklahoma vs. Texas.

For years, Thunder fans were willing to overlook Durant’s college basketball background. After all, he and Russell Westbrook were the driving force behind one of the NBA’s best, most consistent franchises in the tough Western Conference.

However, when Durant left OKC, the fanbase was free to express what they really wanted to feel.

It’s not like Durant went all in as an Oklahoma sports fan as his career blossomed in OKC. He still went to Texas sporting events; he still sat behind the Longhorns bench when Texas played road games in Oklahoma.

Durant was not intentionally trying to stir up the Texas vs. Oklahoma rivalry. But, basketball fans in Oklahoma had to be conflicted seeing the star player of their NBA franchise associating with the Longhorns in their state.

Kevin Durant’s Best College Game In Oklahoma

Kevin Durant only played one year for the Texas Longhorns, but it was one of the best seasons in Texas Basketball history.

And Durant’s most memorable game was a trip to Stillwater in January 2007. He scored 37 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in a triple overtime loss to Oklahoma State.

Ok. State won 105-103 on a late three-pointer by Mario Boggan. Afterward, Cowboys head coach Sean Sutton called Durant’s performance the best he’d ever seen by an opposing player in OSU’s arena.

The Cowboys won, but Durant’s role as a member of the Texas Longhorns playing in Oklahoma is still remembered in the state.

Still, Durant was adopted as a member of Oklahoma’s new NBA franchise when the team moved from Seattle to OKC just one year later in 2008. Everything was shiny and new, especially as Durant grew into an NBA Superstar.

But, as the Thunder failed to win the NBA Title season after season, the newness turned into angst. When Durant left OKC in the off-season, that angst turned into anger.

For a state that is more known for its college than pro sports, Durant leaving OKC for the loaded Warriors meant a lot to Oklahoma sports fans. And, Durant’s affiliation with Texas brought out a passionate response that was bubbling below the surface for years.

More from Hook’em Headlines

This article originally appeared on

Hoops Dynasty Recruit, Game Plan & Compete For Prizes

Play Now!