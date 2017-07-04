Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss why Kevin Durant took less money, and what that means for the rest of the NBA – including LeBron James.

More Undisputed Videos Chris Broussard explains why LeBron James isn’t recruiting free agents to the Cavs | UNDISPUTED Should Manny Pacquiao have won the fight against Jeff Horn? | UNDISPUTED Richie Incognito on whether Tom Brady will really play into his mid-40s | UNDISPUTED Will Paul George be able to fit in with Russell Westbrook in Oklahoma City? | UNDISPUTED Chris Paul trade will make the Houston Rockets worse, not better says Skip Bayless | UNDISPUTED Ray Lewis: I’d take a dominant defensive player over dominant quarterback | UNDISPUTED More Undisputed Videos »