Saturday night’s all right for fighting — especially if said fight involves a basketball rivalry in Oklahoma City.

As you almost certainly know by now, former Thunder star Kevin Durant will make his return to OKC for the first time tonight as a member of the Golden State Warriors. And judging by a couple of the T-shirts for sale outside of the arena, KD is probably going to get booed:

A T-shirt made to welcome KD back to OKC: pic.twitter.com/PUwOq4MPvy — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 11, 2017

That shirt has a cupcake on the back, which is a reference to the epithet KD and Russell Westbrook used for soft players when they were teammates — and to the trolling Instagram post Westbrook shared when Durant joined the Warriors:

OKC fans will have zero chill tonight. pic.twitter.com/8OXfqt3dgI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 11, 2017

Of course, that “Koward” number isn’t the only shirt available for the discerning Thunder fan on Saturday:

Lots of shirts around OKC for KD’s return tonight, but this might be the best I’ve seen, from @blue_7: pic.twitter.com/tp1jLqcDNh — Royce Young (@royceyoung) February 11, 2017

The Warriors and Thunder tip off at 8:30 PM ET on ABC.