Key figure in Northern Ireland peace work subject of film

The U.S. premiere of a documentary about Roman Catholic politician John Hume and his efforts in the Northern Ireland peace process is being held in Boston.

A screening of “In the Name of Peace: John Hume in America” is the opening-night film of the Boston Film Festival that starts Friday.

Narrated by actor Liam Neeson, the film includes archival footage and interviews with former U.S. presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter, former British prime ministers John Major and Tony Blair, and U2 singer Bono.

Hume shared the 1998 Nobel Peace Prize with moderate Protestant leader David Trimble.

The screening will be followed by a panel discussion with director Maurice Fitzpatrick, MSNBC “Hardball” host Chris Matthews, Boston Globe columnist Kevin Cullen, and former Massachusetts Lt. Gov. Thomas O’Neill III.