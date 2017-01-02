Khabib Nurmagomedov Offers Tony Ferguson $200K to Fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov tweeted that he is willing to pay Tony Ferguson $200,000 to accept a fight.

We don’t see this often. UFC top-ranked lightweight contender Khabib Nurmagomedov called out Tony Ferguson on Twitter. While calling him out, Nurmagomedov said if the UFC is unwilling to pay Ferguson, then Nurmagomedov is willing to pay him $200,000.

Hey @TonyFergusonXT if the @ufc don’t want to pay you I’ll pay you 200k extra on your purse let’s make this fight now you have no excuse — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) January 2, 2017

UFC President Dana White met with the media before UFC 207, announcing that a match between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson would not happen in 2017.

“We were trying to make that fight,” White said, “Tony said he will not do that fight unless he makes the same exact money that Khabib makes. Khabib has a different deal.”

White went on to explain that Ferguson recently signed a new contract and that he expects fighters to honor their contracts while in the UFC. The proposed fight between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson was in the process of being made and eventually finalized. But Ferguson’s request to receive more money became a roadblock due to “El Cucuy” not being content with how much he would make in the potential match.

The matchup would potentially be a number-one contender’s bout for the UFC Lightweight Title, something Nurmagomedov has been seeking, but has yet to earn. Nurmagomedov expressed his anger with the UFC in a recent Instagram post, saying “It is clear to everyone that you are hiding Conor (McGregor) from me.” Here is the full caption:

This message to @UFC : It is clear to everyone that you hiding Conor from me. But stop lying to your fans like I don’t want fight with Aldo, I’m ready to fight with anyone in my division. Give me relevant fight, so you won’t be able to hide the belt from me after. But not the fight, where people say after my victory: he is too small, Khabib too big for him etc. I’m asking you for match that whole world is waiting for, give me Tony. You have never matched up two guys with 9 and 8 win streak in UFC, NEVER IN UFC HISTORY. #telltruthtopeople

Nurmagomedov had an epic post-fight speech during the UFC 205 preliminary card where he called out McGregor, who eventually won the UFC Lightweight Championship from Eddie Alvarez that night, calling him “chicken.” Nurmagomedov shared his displeasure with how he has been handled by the UFC in several interviews he has done leading up to UFC 205.

With McGregor, who is expected to be a father in 2017, currently on a break, Nurmagomedov is willing to fight Ferguson to determine Conor’s next opponent.

Nurmagomedov is currently undefeated, holding an impressive record of 24-0 after defeating Michael Johnson at UFC 205. Ferguson has been on a tear, winning his last nine bouts, having not lost since May of 2012. Ferguson recently defeated Rafael dos Anjos in the main event of The Ultimate Fighter Latin America Finale.

