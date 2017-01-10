Khloe's new show angers

Khloe Kardashian’s new reality show is causing drama — and it hasn’t even hit the air yet.

“Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian” premieres Jan. 12 on E! and some health experts are wagging their fingers at the series for promoting weight loss as a form of “ultimate revenge” and potentially featuring quick-fix intense workouts that may not yield long-term results.

“This revenge body, who is it for?” Kardashian asks contestants in a promo for the series. “My ex-fiancé,” one voice answers. “My mom,” another says. Advertisements for the series show a sultry Kardashian posing next to the slogan “…Want Revenge?”

Dietician, health and body positivity coach Rebecca Clyde of Nourish Nutrition posted on her Facebook page that “the idea to package a 100% appearance based program in a pretty & positive bow is horrifying. Getting back at your ex with a ‘revenge body’ is not empowering, nor is it body positive. It can’t be, it is the antithesis.”

#RevengeBody reinforces the message that one must be thin to be happy. Based off the promo, it has nothing to do with #bodypositivity. #smh — Elizabeth M (@yupitsElizabeth) December 24, 2016

So #revengebody would be to keep the body you have now & tell the haters/bullies to go shove it …@khloekardashian help me understand you? — Melody Lucas (@MissMelodyLucas) December 20, 2016

But Lacey Stone, a trainer who appears on “Revenge Body,” told FOX411 that the show isn’t really about losing weight to get revenge — that’s just a catchy title.

“Yes, the title is revenge, but it’s not about that,” she insisted. “This is a transformation show… and it makes me upset that people who don’t know what the show is about have these opinions.”

KHLOE KARDASHIAN FIRES BACK AT SWEATSHOP FACTORY COMMENT

Stone said there is a person-to-person aspect to each weight-loss story, which is where the “Revenge” comes into play.

Expand / Contract Khloe Kardashian is seen in a promotional image for “Revenge Body.” (Nicole Weingart/E! Entertainment)

“There’s someone in every one of these people’s lives who told them they’re not enough. That’s what this show is about,” Stone said.

KHLOE KARDASHIAN SAYS BROTHER ROB NEEDS TO ‘MAN UP’

But even if “Revenge Body” is a misnomer, some experts worry the way Kardashian is helping contestants lose weight won’t prove to be healthy.

Trainer to celebs such as Rihanna and Alicia Keys, Ary Nunez says unless Kardashian’s show includes a mental-health component the contestants’ weight-loss isn’t likely to stick.

The founder ArysAmerica said even people who lose a great deal of weight can gain it back if they’re not getting to the root of their weight gain.

Gerard Burley, aka Coach G of Coach G fitness in Washington D.C., says there’s also a risk of injury with these types of TV shows.

“These are TV workouts. If you’re Jane Doe at home, just getting off your couch or up from your desk after several years, you can’t start at a level 10. You can get injured. And that can set you back mentally and physically,” Burley told us.

Burley, for one, doesn’t take issue with the show’s title.

“…In the breakup [people] tend to regain their power and start focusing on themselves, their health and wellness. It’s like a life-revenge,” he said.

E! did not return FOX411’s requests for comment.

Rebekah Sager is a writer and editor for FoxNews.com. She can be reached at rebekah.sager@foxnews.com. Follow her on Twitter @rebekah_sager

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram