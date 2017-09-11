Kid Rock sounds off on recent controversies: Pay no attention to the garbage

Kid Rock says his critics are “Wasting Time.”

The rocker shared a lengthy response to recent criticism about his upcoming concerts in Detroit saying the backlash is politically motivated.

“Pay NO attention to the garbage the extreme left is trying to create! (and by the way, f–k the extreme left and the extreme right!), the singer wrote on Facebook Monday. “They are trying to use the old confederate flag BS, etc. to stir the pot, when we all know none of this would be going on if I were not thinking of running for office.”

The Detroit-area native, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, was responding to a planned protest by the National Action Network’s Detroit chapter of his six upcoming Detroit concerts. The first is scheduled for Tuesday.

“Pretty funny how scared I have them all and their only agenda is to try and label people / me racist who do not agree or cower to them,” he continued. “My track record in Detroit and Michigan speaks for itself, and I would dare anyone talking trash to put theirs up against mine. I am also a homeowner and taxpayer in the city of Detroit, so suck on that too!”

The civil rights group last week called for their cancellation because of Kid Rock’s past display of the Confederate flag during performances and his recent criticism of black former NFL player Colin Kaepernick for refusing to stand during the national anthem last year.

“To be clear – F–k ANYONE who takes a knee or sits during our national anthem! Pretty sure if Russell Wilson or Tom Brady were doing it they would have no problem finding a job playing for any team they wanted in the NFL! So cut the bullshit,” the “All Summer Long” singer shared.

The 46-year-old ended his rant saying he “thankful” for the “positive things” happening in Detroit and to “not let these handful of jerks sway that in any way.”

“I know I should probably not even have posted anything about these bottom feeders but I will always stand up for myself, my family, my friends, my fans, my city, my state, my country and the good in human nature,” Rock wrote before adding, “P.P.P.P.P.S. I LOVE BLACK PEOPLE!!”

