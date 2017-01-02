If Cristiano Ronaldo can teach us anything about fame, perhaps it’s that the more famous you get, the more haters you get.

Ronaldo has revealed that even his son’s classmates are among the Real Madrid star’s critics and they tell Cristiano Jr. that there are better players than the four-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“There are people who sometimes say to him that ‘there is another player who is better than your father,’ but he knows how to deal with that,” Ronaldo told ON TV in Egypt.

“He is a smart boy, like me. I often tell him ‘be yourself and be polite,’” he added. “I know that he will go through periods of adversity as there are jealous people out there, but I see him as a happy child.”

Ronaldo did not specify who his son’s classmates think is better. But, hmm, wonder who the other player could be? We can’t say for sure … but it’s definitely Lionel Messi.

While Ronaldo’s son for now must defend his father’s honor at the school yard, the Portuguese also said he wouldn’t mind if his son followed in his footsteps and carried on his legacy as an attacking player — but he won’t pressure him too much.

“Of course I would like it if he became a footballer,” he admitted. “I know that it is a challenge and that it isn’t easy, but he can be whatever he wants to be as I won’t pressure him.”

“I might be pushing him a little in the direction of becoming a footballer,” he added, “but not to be a goalkeeper as I want him to be a forward.”

Let the bids for Cristiano Jr.’s 2028 rights begin.

