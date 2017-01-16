KILLER'S WIFE DETAINED FBI makes arrest in Orlando massacre probe

The FBI on Monday arrested the wife of the gunman in the Pulse Nightclub massacre on charges connected to the shooting rampage, investigators confirmed to Fox News.

The June 2016 shooting, seen as the deadliest in modern U.S. history, killed 49 people and wounded dozens more. Police shot and killed gunman Omar Mateen after a three-hour standoff, during which he pledged allegiance to the Islamic State terror group.

FBI agents from the bureau’s San Francisco field office picked up Noor Salman outside her home in Rodeo, Calif., law enforcement sources said. Included in the charges against her, according to these sources, will be at least one count of obstruction. More charges are expected.

Salman is set to make her initial appearance in federal court Tuesday in San Francisco. She had moved to Contra Costa County after the shooting.

The charges were filed in the Middle District of Florida – the jurisdiction in which the nightclub massacre took place. Following her initial appearance, the plan is to fly Salman back to the Middle District of Florida where she will continue through the judicial process.

The New York Times first reported Monday’s arrest.

Salman claimed last November she had no clue about what her husband was planning, according to a Times interview. “I was unaware of everything.”

She also said Mateen got increasingly violent as their marriage got rockier, even punching her in a fit of rage while she was pregnant, during a trip to buy baby clothes.

She now has a 4-year-old son who is partly named for his father — and filed a petition to change the boy’s name last month.

Fox News’ Matt Dean, Jennifer Griffin and The Associated Press contributed to this report.