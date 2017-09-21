North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un lashed out at President Trump Thursday, saying the American leader was “deranged” and vowing that Trump would “pay dearly” for his threat to destroy North Korea.

Kim’s statement was published by North Korea’s state propaganda arm in response to Trump’s fiery speech at the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday.

Kim said that Trump is “unfit to hold the prerogative of supreme command of a country.” He also described the president as “a rogue and a gangster fond of playing with fire.”

The president said Thursday that he sought the “complete de-nuclearization” of North Korea, adding “We cannot have this as a world body any longer.”

Kim said Trump’s remarks convinced him “that the path I chose is correct and that it is the one I have to follow to the last,” an apparent reference to North Korea’s nuclear program.

Earlier Thursday, Trump signed an executive order enhancing the Treasury Department’s authority to target entities conducting significant trade with the North Korean regime, including by sanctioning foreign banks.

“It is unacceptable that others financially support this criminal rogue regime,” said Trump, who later added, “Foreign banks will face a clear choice. Do business with the United States, or facilitate trade with the lawless regime in North Korea.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.