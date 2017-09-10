Kim K is mad about rumors

Kim Kardashian is keeping quiet about reports she and husband Kanye West are expecting their third child via surrogate.

“I’ve definitely seen a lot of things, we’ve never confirmed anything,” she told E! News Friday at Harper’s Bazaar’s “Icons By Carine Roitfeld” event.

Reports this week indicated that Kardashian, 36, and West, 40, are expecting a baby girl, due via surrogate in January.

Kardashian continued, “So, I think when we’re ready to talk about it we will, and I think it’s super invasive when people are just … So many details out there, and like I’ve never heard this, I’ve never heard this. Like whatever. We have not confirmed it, and that’s that. I’ll let you know when we’re ready.”

Kardashian and West are already parents to 4-year-old North and 1-year-old Saint.

