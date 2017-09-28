Kim Kardashian confirms she&#039;s expecting baby via surrogate

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, U.S., August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson - RTX2NDXC

Kim Kardashian finally confirmed that she and Kanye West are expecting a third child together — in a trailer for the upcoming season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” of course.

After months of reports Kimye was expecting a third child via surrogate, Kim finally broke the news herself while on the phone with Khloé Kardashian.

“What happens every time I say, ‘Guess what?’” Kim, 36, asks in the extended trailer.

“The person’s pregnant?” Khloé, 33, responds.

“We’re having a baby!” Kim finally squeals.

