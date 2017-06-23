Kings buy out contract of veteran defenseman Matt Greene

The Kings have moved on from Matt Greene.

Greene, who suited up for Los Angeles over the last nine seasons and was part of the club’s two Stanley Cup victories, had one year remaining on his player contract.

“Matt has made incredible contributions to our hockey club and we are very grateful for everything he has done since joining our organization including his outstanding leadership,” said Kings President Luc Robitaille in a release on Friday. “Upon his arrival to Los Angeles he played a significant role in helping change the culture of the Kings and his contributions to our two Stanley Cups in particular is immeasurable.”

Limited to 26 games this past season due to injury, Greene was still named the recipient of the Ace Bailey Memorial Award (Most Inspirational Player) as voted by his teammates for the sixth time. Greene with the Kings played in 464 regular season games and recorded 67 points (16-51=67) and 458 penalty minutes.