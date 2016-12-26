Los Angeles Kings center Jeff Carter has five goals in his last three games and a late Christmas present as he was named the NHL’s No 2 Star of the Week on Monday for the week ending on Dec. 25.

Carter’s scoring powered the LA Kings to four of six points on the road just before the Christmas break. He had both goals and a shootout tally in the 3-2 shootout loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets, as well as both goals in the Kings’ OT loss to the Stars on Dec. 23 and a lone goal in the 4-0 thumping of the Predators in Nashville.

With 19 goals on the season, Carter is tied for second in the league and leads the Kings with 29 points this season.

Florida’s Jaromir Jagr was named the league’s No. 1 star after notching point 1,888 to pass Mark Messier for second on the all-time points list.

Edmonton goalie Cam Talbot took third star honors for the week.