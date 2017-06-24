Kings sign forward Andy Andreoff to two-year contract extension

The Los Angeles Kings locked up forward Andy Andreoff on Saturday.

The club announced a two-year contract extension, which will pay the 26-year-old Ontario native an annual average value of $677,500.

Andreoff appeared in 36 regular-season games this past season with the Kings, posting two points (0-2=2) and 70 penalty minutes.

Selected by the Kings in the third-round (80th overall) of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft, Andreoff has appeared in 114 regular-season games over three seasons in the NHL, posting 15 points (10-5=15) and 164 penalty minutes.