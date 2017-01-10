Kirk Cousins explains why Alabama never offered him a scholarship

Kirk Cousins showed his sense of humor on Monday night as he explained why Alabama never offered him a scholarship.

As we all know by now, Kirk Cousins has become one of the elite passers in the NFL. He had a nice season in his second full year as a starter, surpassing the 4,000-yard mark and leading the Redskins within one game of the playoffs.

Quarterbacks are blamed for many of the team’s failures and despite the fact that Washington has a so-so defense, Cousins has been called out for missing the postseason. Still, the former Spartan gunslinger is due for a big payday this offseason.

One thing that does make Kirk so original is his sense of humor. How many times have we see him do something wild in postgame celebrations such as the “You like that?!” exclamation or “Ooooweee” screamed in the tunnel on the way to the locker room.

Cousins’ sense of humor is what makes him so likable and he took to Twitter to explain why he didn’t get a call from Alabama out of high school in a way only Kirk can:

Kirk was one of the more undervalued recruits out of high school and the low three-star was offered by a number of MAC schools as well as Michigan State. He took his talents to East Lansing and the rest was history.

Clearly Alabama didn’t give him a call because he weighed about 175 pounds soaking wet and didn’t look like Bo Scarbrough, though. This will go down as one of the best Kirk Cousins tweets of all time.

