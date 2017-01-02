Kirk Cousins explains why he might not give Redskins a team-friendly deal

The Washington Redskins might still be coming to grips with their season-ending loss to the Giants that crushed their playoff hopes, but the team now has to turn its attention to critical free-agent decisions.

And arguably no decision will be bigger than what kind of offer Washington should make to quarterback Kirk Cousins. The 28-year-old had another rollercoaster season, which ended on a low point.

Cousins posted a season-worst 19.9 quarterback rating in the Redskins’ 19-10 loss to the Giants, who ended Washington’s postseason pursuit. But it doesn’t sound like Cousins, who threw two touchdowns and three interceptions in the final three games of the season, will accept a hometown discount this offseason.

But Cousins said it’s not strictly for selfish reasons.

“[T]here’s other quarterbacks that come after you and it would be almost a selfish move to hurt future quarterbacks who get in a position to have a contract,” Cousins told 106.7 The Fan in D.C. on Monday. “And if you don’t take a deal that’s fair to you, then you’re also taking a deal that’s not fair to them and you’re setting them back as well. So there’s different reasons. You just do the best you can.”

Cousins likely will be in high demand in free agency. He threw for nearly 5,000 yards with 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. There are a number of teams in need of a capable quarterback and Cousins has proven to be more than that.

But will a team make an aggressive offer, much like the Texans did with Brock Osweiler last offseason, to Cousins? The Redskins could tag him, costing the team $23.94 million in 2017, or try to lock him up long-term.