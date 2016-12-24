Kirk Cousins In The Holiday Spirit Following Redskins Win

.@KirkCousins8‘s jacket game is STRONG. pic.twitter.com/Ho1PrE6N9V
It was a high-scoring affair on Saturday afternoon, as the Redskins put up a season-high 41 points in Saturday’s victory over the Chicago Bears. As a bonus, quarterback Kirk Cousins earned extra style points for his post game outfit.
The fifth-year veteran was in the Christmas spirit following Washington’s 41-21 victory over the Chicago Bears, donning a green blazer decorated with several Christmas tree ornaments.
“My wife always packs my suit and I just grabbed the bag and I come home and don’t even look at it,” Cousins said. “I open it up and jsut saw this. It comes with pants and a matching tie but I thought that was overkill. We won and it’s Christmas Eve. I thought, why not?”
We can all thank @KirkCousins8‘s wife for this amazing jacket.#HTTR #WASvsCHI pic.twitter.com/cl0l0rhstm
Fans loved the look.
@Redskins @KirkCousins8 hahahhaa omg I love it !!!!!
@Redskins @KirkCousins8 #rockingthesportsjacket #HTTR
Cousins has never lacked a sense of style.
After the performance he had Saturday, Cousins has the privilege to wear whatever he wants. The Michigan State product threw for 270 yards and a touchdown while crossing the end zone twice more with his legs in the Redskins 20-point victory, their largest margin of victory this season.