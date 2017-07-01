Kirk Triplett, Kenny Perry pulling away from the field at U.S. Senior Open

With 18 holes to go, it’s a two-man race at the U.S. Senior Open.

Kirk Triplett shot a 4-under 66 to move to 15-under for the tournament and hold a one-shot lead over Kenny Perry headed to the final round.

Triplett and Perry started the day tied at 11-under. Perry took the first lead of the day with a birdie on the fifth, but Triplett got back to even after chipping out of the bunker for eagle on the sixth. He holed a chip again on the ninth, this time for birdie, to get the lead back before Perry evened it again on the back nine.

But things took a turn on the last hole. Triplett smoked an approach just a few feet from the hole and eventually made par. Perry, though, missed the green with his approach, then sent a chip rolling off the far side of the green. He managed to save bogey coming back, but the two-shot swing gives Triplett the edge headed into Sunday.

From there, it’s a big drop down to the next slot on the leaderboard. Brandt Jobe was in third at 9-under after equaling Triplett’s feat from the first round, shooting an 8-under 62 on a blustery day in Peabody, Mass.

Fred Couples and Tom Lehman each shot even par and were tied for fourth at 7-under.

Bernhard Langer couldn’t make a run on moving day, shooting 2-over to slip back to 6-under, tied for sixth with Steve Flesch. Five players, including Corey Pavin and Vijay Singh, were tied for eighth at 5-under, 10 shots back of Triplett.

Final-round coverage begins Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on FOX.