Kittel ties German record for Tour de France stage wins

NUITS-SAINT-GEORGES, France (AP) Another day, another victory for Marcel Kittel in the Tour de France.

Only this time, the German nearly made his move too late and edged Edvald Boasson Hagen of Norway only in a photo finish to win his third stage – and second in two days – in the race on Friday.

Provisional results awarded Kittel the victory but the photo of the finish left room for questions.

Three-time champion Chris Froome will wear the yellow jersey into the mountains this weekend.

It was Kittel’s 12th career win in the Tour, tying him with Erik Zabel for the German record.

Kittel clocked slightly more than five hours over the mostly flat 213.5-kilometer (132-mile) leg from Troyes in champagne country to Nuits-Saint-Georges in the heart of the Burgundy winemaking region.